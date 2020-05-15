Preparing your grill for the summer

While there may be fewer gatherings with family and friends, as the weather warms-up your memorial day activities will likely involve outdoor grilling.

The NFPA reports that cooking equipment is the leading cause of house fires in the United States. It’s a great way to ruin your holiday weekend.

The Logan Rogersville Fire Department has tips to keep your family safe.

-Remember to have your grill lid open before you light it.

-Keep your kids and your pets at least three feet away from the grill at all times.

-Make the grill a central place to spend time so you’re not tempted to leave it unattended.

-Make sure your grill is away from railings or tree branches. Especially beware of covered porches.

-Inspect your grill before you even start cooking with it. Clean it out and make sure there are no bird nests inside. Check to make sure all gas lines are fixed and you don’t smell any gas.