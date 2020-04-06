Pregnancy and COVID-19: Doctors give tips to relieve stress

Lake Regional Hospital is like hospitals all across the Ozarks, and really the country. It has had to limit how many people mothers can have in the delivery room to just one because of the coronavirus outbreak.

That, combined with the fears of getting the coronavirus can be very stressful for expectant mothers.

"The biggest issue that a lot of moms are dealing with is just the unknown," said Dr. Corey Babb, OB-GYN at Lake Regional Hospital.

So much about the novel coronavirus is still unknown.

"We don't have a definitive answer to give to these expectant moms about what to expect during the pregnancy if they were to contract it, how things were to be after delivery," Babb added.

Babb said the most common issue expectant mothers are having right now because of the coronavirus is premature labor and deliveries.

"Whether that's due to stress, whether that's due to the fact that we know when pregnant moms develop high fevers, they're at a higher risk of developing premature labor," Babb said. "So, from the disease, or the factors around it, we're not really sure of."

There are a few things expectant moms can do to help relieve their stress, both now and when things return to "normal."

"Yoga, they have prenatal yoga you can do. Some moms find if you find you can take a warm bath, that's obviously at body temperature or lower, that can be relaxing," Babb said.

Babb also recommends light exercise and aromatherapy. Scents like lavender or sandalwood might help you relax to sleep.

"The best thing you can do really is try and relax at home," Babb said. "Enjoy this time. Pregnancy often comes with a nesting instinct for moms to create that perfect nursery or space for their baby. This is perfect time to nest. Nest in place."

If you're pregnant and are having any concerns or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, call your doctor immediately.