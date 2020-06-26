Power up your walk with 5 moves

On this Fit Life, we look at several ways to add some extra power to your walk with personal trainer Pamela Hernandez.

Simple Moves To Pump Up Your Walk

More and more people are taking their workout outside. I see a lot more people walking in my neighborhood and I love it.

But cardiovascular exercise is just one part of staying healthy. You still need to do some strength training for food health and functional fitness.

Here are my favorite bodyweight exercises to add to your morning power walk for a more balanced body.

Walking Lunge : Put one foot in front of the other and lower your body with your weight on your forward heel. Keep your lower back neutral by pulling your ribs down with your abs and keeping your abs tight. Don't let your back arch. Drive upward with your weight rooted through the heel of your forward foot. Keep your knee tracked straight ahead over your toes and step forward with the back foot to repeat.

Lateral lunge : Keep moving forward but turning your body to a 90-degree angle of the direction as you step forward. As you step to the side, keep your heel down. Keep your knee pointed straight ahead over your toes. Be sure to only lower as far as you comfortably can. Drive upward with your weight rooted through the heel of the lead foot. Bring your feet together before you take your next step.

Squat hold : If you need to take a breath, pause and hold your squat with arms lifted overhead. Start with your feet in a narrow stance, just inside your hips and sit back like you're aiming for an imaginary chair. Raise your arms straight overhead and hold the pose to engage your legs, shoulders and arms.

If you get to a park or a building with stairs you can add two upper body exercises to your routine.

Push up : Of course, you can do these on the ground but who wants to get their hands and knees dirty for the rest of the walk? You can use a bench or stair for an elevated push up instead. Place

your hands on a bench, stair or table and establish a plank position. Bend your elbows to lower toward the bench, stair or table but only lower as far down as you can without your shoulders popping forward. Keep your abs tight and your ribs pulled down so that your lower back doesn't arch. Finish by straightening your arms and spreading your shoulder blades apart, with your shoulders pulled down away from your ears.

Bench Dip: You can use the bench or stairs for some extra shoulder and tricep work as well. Start by sitting on the bench or stair with your hands at your side, palms down. Take a small step away from the bench or chair and engage your core and glutes. Bend your elbows to dip your hips toward the ground, going no lower than a 90-degree angle at your elbows. Push through the heel of your hands to straighten your arms and return to the starting position.

Sprinkle these exercises into your walk for 30 seconds intervals or for 10-15 repetitions per exercise.