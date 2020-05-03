Possible vote for Medicaid expansion

A change to Medicaid could be on the ballot this fall. The vote would be about expanding the program to more low-income adults. This comes after supporters calling for the amendment turned in nearly 350,000 petition signatures to the secretary of state's office. If passed, the state-run health care program would cover anyone who earns around $17 thousand a year for an individual and around $36 thousand for a family of 4. Governor Parson is against the expansion saying it could cost the state too much money.