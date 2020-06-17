Possible travel tax credit added to possible additional stimulus check

Guests at the Holiday Inn off in Springfield were in favor of the $4,000 travel tax credit.

"Bottom dollar, they need all the help they can get," said Sheila Hartman.

Sheila Hartman is a frequent traveler, she says the tax credit would hopefully help hotels to stay open.

While another hotel guest, Brett Rousselle says those working in the hospitality industry, such as hotels and restaurants, need the money now more than ever.

"I was here about a month ago and there was hardly anyone staying out here whatsoever, you go to Texas Roadhouse and they are just starting to open up to 50% capacity and before it was just curbside you know that taking a chunk out of the restaurant and especially all the people that work there," said Rousselle.

While another stimulus package has not been passed, here is what would be proposed:

The credit would only go towards domestic travel, this includes restaurants, theme parks, hotels, and anything travel-related. You would only have until 2021 to use the credit and you would not receive any of the money upfront, you would have to save all your receipts for tax season.

Those in the hotel industry such as Pam Prentice believe this would greatly benefit them.

"This is going to make a huge difference, I don't think people understand the value of bringing this travel back, what it will do for our whole city and do for the whole united states, its because there are so many people that their jobs have been affected," said Prentice.

"If we don't have the level of business, I can't pay my employees and I can't give them as many hours," said Prentice.

And while travel agent Kimberly Moyna does believe it would benefit the industry she works in, there are still questions that need to be answered.

"Does that mean if they travel from a domestic port does that make it a domestic trip or is that an international trip, I don't know, I would have to see what happens," said Moyna.

Right now we don't know if or even when Congress could vote on this idea.

