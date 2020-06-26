Possible COVID-19 exposures from five cases announced in Greene County

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has notified the public of potential community exposures from five new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials shared the following timeline of potential exposures:

-Thursday, June 18: Worked at Springfield Music at 3100 S Fremont from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Thursday, June 18: Visited Hobby Lobby at 1535 S Battlefield from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Saturday, June 20: Worked at Springfield Music at 3100 S Fremont from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

-Saturday, June 20: Visited Asian King Buffet at 3130 S Glenstone from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Saturday, June 20: Visited Aldi at 421 E Battlefield from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

-Saturday, June 20: Visited Macadoodles at 1455 E Independence from 7:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

-Tuesday, June 23: Visited Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

-Wednesday, June 24: Visited Walgreens at 2951 S Campbell from 1:45 p.m. to 2:05 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Anyone who visited this location during these listed times is considered to be at low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

· Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose

· Nausea or vomiting

· Diarrhea

For a list of potential exposures in Greene County over the past 14 days, click here.

Greene County has reported 288 cases, including 181 recoveries, as of Friday.