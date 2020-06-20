Possible COVID-19 exposures announced in Greene, Polk counties

Health officials have released timelines of possible exposures from COVID-19 patients in Greene and Polk counties.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shared the following timeline of exposures involving two recent COVID-19 patients:

• Thursday, June 11: Walmart Supercenter at 2021 E Independence St. between 12:30-1:30 p.m., went through self-checkout (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

• Thursday, June 11: Harter House at 1500 E. Republic Rd. between 2-2:20 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

• Monday, June 15: Bair’s Sports Grill at 631 S. Kimbrough Ave. between noon to 1 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

• Tuesday, June 16: Mexican Villa, in the back dining room at 1100 W Sunshine St. between 11-11:30 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

The Polk County Health Department released the following timeline of exposure from one recent case:

• Tuesday, June 16: Bolivar Aldi between the hours of noon to 1 p.m.

• Tuesday, June 16: Bolivar Wal-Mart between the hours of 1-2 p.m.

The case was not symptomatic and was not masked at the time.

• Thursday, June 18: Curly Que BarBQue in Bolivar between noon to 1 p.m.

The case was mildly symptomatic and not masked.

• Friday, June 19: Walgreens on South Springfield Street between the hours of 3-4 p.m.

The case was symptomatic, but masked.

Anyone at these locations on these date is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.