Possible COVID-19 exposures announced in Greene, Christian counties

Health officials have released timelines of possible exposures from new COVID-19 cases in Greene and Christian counties.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department shared the following timeline of exposures involving six recent COVID-19 patients:

-Monday, June 15: Five Below at 3500 S Glenstone Ave, worked from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

-Tuesday, June 16: Sam’s Club at 3660 E Sunshine St, from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

-Wednesday, June 17: Five Below at 3500 S Glenstone Ave, worked from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

-Wednesday, June 17: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell Ave, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

-Wednesday, June 17: Walmart Neighborhood Market, at 1320 S Glenstone Ave from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

-Wednesday, June 17: Cash Saver 417 at 2650 W Kearney St, from 7:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

-Wednesday, June 17: Cracker Barrel at 2858 N Glenstone Ave, around 7:45 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

-Thursday, June 18: Verizon at 1286 E Battlefield, from 2 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

-Saturday, June 20: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell Ave, in the morning (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

-Saturday, June 20: Club Rodeo at 2032 W Bennett St, from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

The Christian County Health Department released the following timeline of exposure from two recent cases:

-Tuesday, June 16: The Corner Cafe in Clever (at approximately 8:00 a.m. No specific length of time reported);

Walgreens in Nixa (at approximately 10:15 a.m. for a brief time); O’Reilly Auto Parts in Nixa (at approximately

10:25 a.m. for a brief time). (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)

-Wednesday, June 17: Rosie Jo’s Cafe in Ozark (at approximately 8:07 a.m. No specific length of time reported).

(No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)

-Thursday, June 18: Economy Tire & Muffler in Ozark (at approximately 3:30 p.m. for a brief time); Walmart in

Ozark (at approximately 2:30 p.m. for a brief time). (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)

-Friday, June 19: Lowe’s in Ozark (at approximately10:30 a.m. for a brief time); Wheeler Gardens in

Highlandville (at approximately 11:00 a.m. for a brief time); Safari Off-Road in Nixa (at approximately 8:00

a.m. for a brief time). (No mask, symptomatic, and infectious)

-Sunday, June 21: Oldfield Church of Christ from 9:30-10:30 a.m. (No mask, no symptoms, but infectious)

Anyone at these locations on these date is considered low risk for contracting COVID-19, but should monitor for symptoms. There is no need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.