READY FOR POLLEN SEASON? Several factors could play into a bad allergy season

More than 50 million Americans suffer from seasonal allergies in the U.S.

Mild winter conditions in the Ozarks does not have an effect on the spring pollen season.

Jon Skinner, the Community Forester for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said, “The pollen is protected by the plant, and it’s not going to be affected at all by the winter.”

What does matter, is when the southwestern States start to warm up, and experience an early Spring.

“If they’re experiencing higher than normal temperatures this time of year their trees are pollinating earlier,” Cindy Garner, a Community Forester for the Missouri Department of Conservation, said.

Combine this with winds coming from the southwest, and all that pollen flows here. This pollen can travel thousands and thousands of miles if it catches the jet stream.

Bringing an earlier pollen season to the Ozarks.

In early spring, when the temperatures warm, oaks, hickory, and walnut trees start to flower.

The problem with these trees is they have smaller bulbs.

Kelly McGowan, a Horticultural Field Specialist, said, “Although we may not see those tiny flowers, they produce large amounts of pollen.”

Causing some of the worst allergies. These trees are some of the most common in the Ozarks.

“You’ll know when the oaks are going cause everyone’s car turns yellow,” Skinner said.

Already this year we have had several inches of above average rainfall. If this trend continues we may see more flowering on our trees earlier, prolonging the pollen season.

There is not a good way to prevent pollen on your trees. Garner does not recommend removing the flowering bulbs as this can harm your tree. Pruning trees also does nothing to prevent the pollen.

“It’s something we have to deal with, we’re not getting rid of plants,” Skinner said.

The only thing you can do, is avoid being outdoors and keeping the windows closed.

“Typically we don’t want to do that after coming out of the winter months,” Garner said.

At the very least avoid being outside on windy days. Wind causes the pollen to blow around even more.

The only way to kill the pollen is if there is a hard freeze just as the pollen bulbs are blooming. Unfortunately, this does not look very likely.

You should find out what type of pollen you are allergic to. Whether that is oak, hickory, grass, or flower pollen. Talk to your doctor about it and see what over the counter or prescription medicines are available for that specific allergy.

To view the daily pollen count, click here: https://www.springfieldmo.gov/2932/Pollen-Count

For more tips to battle allergies: https://www.aaaai.org/