Disgruntled ex-guard takes dozens of hostages in Philippines mall

A dismissed security guard has taken about 30 people hostage in a Philippine shopping mall, where gunshots rang out earlier and sent people rushing out in panic and prompted police to put the popular area in a security lockdown.

Mayor Francis Zamora of San Juan city in the Manila metropolis said Monday a negotiator was trying to talk to the guard inside an administration office of the V-Mall in the upscale Greenhills district.

The guard felt bad because he was dismissed from work at the shopping center, Zamora told reporters of the hostage taker’s motive, adding that the man tried but failed to convince fellow guards to join him.

Zamora said that approximately 30 people are being held by the gunman. He said the exact number of hostages is uncertain and is based on the size of the office.

Associated Press journalists saw more than a dozen SWAT commandos entering the mall, assault rifles ready. Policemen stood by outside, along with an ambulance van.

