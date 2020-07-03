Police seek witnesses in death of St. Louis rapper

FILE - In this June, 27, 2007, file photo, Rapper Huey performs onstage during MTV's "Total Request Live" at the MTV Times Square Studios in New York. The St. Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say. St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday, June, 25, 2020, in Kinloch, Mo. Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by fans as Huey. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)
KINLOCH, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County police investigating the death of the rapper known as Huey are urging witnesses to his fatal shooting to come forward.

The rapper, whose real name was Lawrence Franks Jr., was shot to death on June 25. Huey was best known for his 2006 debut single, "Pop, Lock & Drop It," which reached the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Police believe a suspect or suspects drove down the street and opened fire on a group of people outside a home. Investigators believe that up to 10 people were at the scene, and encouraged anyone with information to come forward.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 