Amber Alert: Dad found dead, baby still missing after 3 women killed in South Florida

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the father of a baby at the center of an Amber Alert has been found dead, but the child is still missing.

Wednesday morning’s alert says 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro was missing. (Source: Miami-Dade Police/photos/WSVN/CNN)

Miami-Dade police say officers had been searching for 49-year-old Ernesto Caballeiro and 1-week-old Andrew Caballeiro since three women were found shot and killed in a home on 187th Avenue.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon they had found the suspect vehicle in a rural area with Ernesto Caballeiro’s body inside. There was no sign of the baby.

Andrew was last seen in Miami with his father.

The father was related to at least one of the women but was not named as a suspect.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. Gray Digital Media contributed to this report. All rights reserved.