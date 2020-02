Police say eight people have been killed in shootings in the German city of Hanau.

A short police statement gave no information on the victims.

They said that authorities are searching for the perpetrators late Wednesday, and it is not immediately clear what the reason for the shootings may have been.

Hanau is in southwestern Germany, about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Frankfurt. It has about 100,000 inhabitants.

