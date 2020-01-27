Police report crimes against people, property rose in Springfield, Mo. in 2019

Springfield's police chief reports crimes against both people and property rose in 2019.

Chief Paul Williams released his annual uniform crime report to the Springfield City Council at Monday night's meeting.

Rapes, robberies and serious assaults all rose by about 16%. However, the chief reported a drop in homicides compared to 2018. The city reported a dozen homicides versus 16 in 2018.

Crimes against people rose by 11%. Chief Williams reported burglaries, thefts and stolen vehicles all up in 2019.

