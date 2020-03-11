Police officer in Hot Springs, Ark. killed in the line of duty

A traffic stop turned deadly Tuesday night. The police department reports on their Facebook Page that Officer Brent Scrimshire died at the hospital after being shot.

The shooting happened on Kenwood Street around 6:30 p.m. The shooter is in the hospital after being shot. The police department hasn't released the suspect's name or their condition.

We're also waiting to find out how long Officer Scrimshire had been with the department.

The investigation is now being handled by Arkansas State Police.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued this statement after the shooting. “My heart breaks for the family of Officer Brent Scrimshire who was killed in the line of duty tonight. Our men and women in blue hold the line every day so Arkansans can sleep safely at night,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Unfortunately, Officer Scrimshire paid the ultimate sacrifice and we are forever indebted to him. My prayers and deepest condolences go out to Officer Scrimshire’s family and the entire Hot Springs Police Department as they are faced with this devastating loss.”