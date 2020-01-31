Springfield police make arrest in string of catalytic converter thefts

Springfield police think they might have one person in custody who has been stealing car parts around town for months now. Police say they caught Matthew Griffin trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car on January 8.

Griffin is charged with attempted stealing, resisting arrest and drug possession. He's been in the Greene County Jail since he was arrested at Redline Motors on Kearney St. earlier this month.

Springfield police say the department is continuing to investigate, and the one arrest won't be enough to tackle the converter theft issue.

In the last week, the problem has also spread to Ozark.

"Just in like a week we've noticed a significant increase," said Sgt. Jared Drye, with the Ozark Police Department.

Drye, a criminal investigator with Ozark PD, said stealing a catalytic converter can mean quick cash for crooks.

"Normally, you'd have scrap metal value, well, these actually have precious metals, so they're worth significantly more," Drye said.

Sometime in the last week, thieves took a converter off a car parked outside Automotive Circuit Solutions, a vehicle repair and sales business in Ozark.

"We started it up and thought, oh this doesn't sound right. We went underneath it and realized that catalytic converter was cut off. They got us also," said Baylea McAnally, a secretary at the company.

A business next door, Solid Surface Foundations, also got hit sometime in the last week. Drye said it's probably the same suspects.

He said police need to know when these crimes are happening.

"What we see sometimes, a business may not start a vehicle for a week or more. That makes it very difficult for us to go back and find when this actually occurred," Drye said.

Since the end of November, there have been more than 80 reports of stolen catalytic converters in Springfield. Just this week, thieves cut the converter off the Salvation Army's only box truck.

"They hit a lot in Springfield, and now they're going to move to Ozark and so on. I think they're getting pretty good at it with not getting caught," McAnally said.

She said quick cash for a crook means big bucks in repairs for locally-owned companies.

"I feel like they're not going to stop, which hopefully, they get caught so it does come to an end," McAnally said.

Drye said people should park their cars inside, or in in well-lit, high-traffic areas. He suggested anyone who sees anything suspicious should call their local police department.