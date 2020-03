Police are investigating a woman's death in south Springfield as suspicious.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of South Fort around 8 a.m. Monday.

The Springfield Crime Scene Investigation team is investigating the scene of the crime. Investigators released the woman is in her 50s, however, they have not released her name at this time.

Investigators say one person is cooperating with the investigation at this time. But officers do not call that person a suspect.