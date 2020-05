Police are investigating shots fired in a parking lot of a Springfield north side grocery store.

Officers responded to the Save-a-Lot food store on 117 East Commercial Street in the 4 p.m. hour Friday.

Investigators say a man was at his truck when a man walked up to him and engaged in a conversation. The man left. But then returned in his car and fired dozens of rounds into the man's truck. The shots did not hit the man.

Police say they are search for the black sedan.