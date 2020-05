Police are investigating shots fired in an east Springfield neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of East Commercial around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey confirms to KY3 News the shooter fired shots at the home. The shooter fired shots, hitting the home multiple times. Bailey says the shooter appeared to be targeting a specific person.

Police do know the shooter left in a Hyundai. We have no other description.