Police investigate possible break-in, shots fired at Springfield home; suspect in serious condition

By  | 
Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A suspect is in serious condition after shots were fired Wednesday night during a possible break-in at a Springfield home.

The Springfield Police Department received a call on the incident around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday for a home in the 700 block of East Garfield Street.

A caller told police that someone broke into their home and shot at them, so they fired back in response.

Police say the suspect left the home, but was sent to a hospital in serious condition.

Police have not announced any arrests or charges at this time. Investigators are working to collect evidence and conduct interviews on the incident.

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 