Police investigate possible break-in, shots fired at Springfield home; suspect in serious condition

A suspect is in serious condition after shots were fired Wednesday night during a possible break-in at a Springfield home.

The Springfield Police Department received a call on the incident around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday for a home in the 700 block of East Garfield Street.

A caller told police that someone broke into their home and shot at them, so they fired back in response.

Police say the suspect left the home, but was sent to a hospital in serious condition.

Police have not announced any arrests or charges at this time. Investigators are working to collect evidence and conduct interviews on the incident.