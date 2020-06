Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a semi in east Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash on East Division between Hayes and Lone Pine Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators say the driver of the semi was heading eastbound on Division Street and overcorrected, lost control and swerved into the westbound lanes hitting the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist died at the scene.

Police have not released the identity of the motorcyclist.