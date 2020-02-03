Police in Branson warn of "funny" money passed throughout the city

The Branson Police Department is warning consumers about counterfeit money passed around the city.

Investigators say it includes almost every denomination. The funny money is marked with "For Motion Picture Use Only" on the front and the back.

There are some easy ways to check if you're unsure. You can use a counterfeit detection pen. Or hold the bill up to a light to see if it has a water mark which confirms it is real. You can also tilt the bill to see the color-shifting ink on the copper denomination number. It will shift from copper to green.

