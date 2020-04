Christian County, Mo. prosecutors charged a man in the death of a woman in Ozark.

Darrell Hamilton faces a charge in connection to the investigation in the death of Amy Phippen. Prosecutors charged him with a sodomy charge. A judge set bond at $100,000.

Officers found Phippen's body at a home in the 1000 block of West South Street on March 11. Officers arrested Hamilton shortly after the discovery.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.