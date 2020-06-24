Police identify teenager in critical condition after shooting in north Springfield Sunday

Police identified a teenager in critical condition after a shooting in a north Springfield neighborhood Sunday night.

David W. Saunders, 17, suffered critical injuries in the shooting. Another victim suffered gunshot wounds, but is expected to be okay.

Police say the shooting took place outside a home in the 2100 block of North Elizabeth. Officers located evidence at the scene.

Police say a suspect has not been identified. Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869- TIPS (8477).