Police say bones found by home remodeler at Springfield home are from animals

Police say remains found during a home remodeling project at a Springfield home appear not to be human.

Springfield Police Department spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey says the medical examiner did not find any bones that appear to be human. They look to be all animal, including chickens.

A home remodeler found the bones Friday night at a home in the 800 block of West Portland, near Portland Elementary School. The home is listed "for sale." Before the remodeling project, the owner told police the house had been empty for about 30 years.

Police sent some of the bones that do not appear to be from chickens.

