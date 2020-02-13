Police: Father storms onto bus with pistol in Missouri

Authorities say a father who was upset that a student had been fighting with one of his children stormed onto a middle school bus with a loaded pistol in suburban St. Louis and threatened everyone onboard.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Christian Goodson was charged Wednesday with two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and seven counts of endangering the welfare of a child, along with misdemeanor property damage and assault counts.

His bond is set at $100,000 cash only. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

