Man dies from afternoon plane crash in Strafford

A man has died after a small plane crash Sunday afternoon in Strafford, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's says victim was the only one on board at the time of the crash. Authorities say the plane was homemade.

The crash happened near N. Farm Rd 213. Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff's Office responded just before 5 p.m.

It's unknown what caused the plane to crash. The Federal Aviation Administration does not investigate crashes with the type of plane that crashed, so Greene County detectives are handling the investigation.