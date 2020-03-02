Pilot who crash landed in Texas Co. says he's eager to fly again

A pilot who crash landed an experimental aircraft this weekend in Texas County is sharing his experience.

Saturday afternoon Dave Johnson and his co-pilot Darrel Ownby boarded their plane at the Rolla airport flying down to Cabool to work on another experimental plane they'd been building. The flight back to Rolla didn't go as planned.

"I thought, well, wait a minute, we've got to get this under control or we're going to die," said Dave Johnson.

The 66 year-old and his 86 year-old co-pilot knew they were in trouble shortly after take off.

"About a couple hundred feet up I started seeing smoke and I smelled it. I thought, uh oh, something's wrong.Then it got really thick.

All of the sudden boom! A second later that thing just started to go any which way but loose. I didn't even really feel the impact," explained Johnson.

The senior flyers managed to glide the plane down among the trees, clipping a few before crash landing. It was Johnson's first emergency landing but not Ownby's.

"Not as bad as this one," he said laughing. "I didn't think nothing about it. I'm being ding,dang honest. I didn't think nothing about this."

In fact both men walked away with just a few scrapes.

"It was bleeding all day but I didn't care. I just put water on it and didn't care," said Johnson, referring to his hand.

His flight suit had a small hole.

The Army soldier and veteran said he missed his calling.

"I wanted to do it all my life ever since I was hanging around the Air Force guys," he said.

Johnson said that he isn't wasting anymore time achieving a life long goal.

"Now I can get my pilot's license. I wanted that thing so bad and I'm finally going to get it," said Johnson.

He said that the pair has no plans of slowing down. In fact, they're going to continue to build their aircraft and continue to fly.

Missouri Highway Patrol reports that four crashes of experimental planes have happened in the past few months. No one has been seriously hurt.

Of those four crashes, three of the pilots have been 70 years-old or older.

