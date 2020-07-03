Petition wants Fulbright statue off University of Arkansas campus

A petition seeking to remove a statue of J. William Fulbright from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville campus is receiving support from both students and alumni.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the petition, which also requests that Fulbright's name be removed from the arts and sciences college, had 5,700 signatures as of Wednesday. Most signatures have come recently, though the petition started almost a year ago.

The former U.S. senator is known for creating the international educational exchange program named after him in 1945. Prior to becoming senator, he was president of the university and served in the U.S. House of Representatives.