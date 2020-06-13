Petition calls to remove Confederate monument from Springfield National Cemetery

An online petition calls for the removal of a Confederate monument from the Springfield National Cemetery.

The petition has garnered more than 3,000 signatures as of early Saturday afternoon. Jared Cantrell, the petition's author, is requesting 5,000 signatures.

A monument of Sterling Price, a senior officer of the Confederate States Army, stands in the Springfield National Cemetery. It was dedicated in 1901 and commissioned by the United Confederate Veterans of Missouri.

Price is known for leading the Confederate-allied Missouri State Guard in the Battle of Wilson Creek, which happened south of Springfield on August 10, 1861. The battle involved nearly 5,400 Union troops and 11,000 Confederates and resulted in a Confederate military victory.

The petition comes at a time when people across the country are vandalizing and removing statues of Confederate leaders, a response in addition to protests over racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

The petition contends that the monument is "symbol of racism and treachery."

“It is time to remove a monument that, for over 100 years, has cast an oppressive shadow over those that stand before it,” the petition states in part.

In recent days, the removal of statues and bans of Confederate flags nationwide have sparked conversations around the Ozarks.

Missouri State Historian Jeremy Neely says Confederate monuments, such as the one in the Springfield National Cemetery on Seminole Street, need to be removed.

"Because whenever you have a monument in a big important place, that monument reflects the values and priorities of that community," said Neely.

Others around the Ozarks disagree. Kasey Hayes, a Salem, Missouri resident, says monuments represent a long history of heritage.

"Confederate statues have nothing to do with racism," said Hayes. "That is how our country was molded, it was how it was founded today."

However, Hayes says he does understand why some would want to ban the Confederate flag.

"A lot of people have used the flag for secondary purposes, than what they were meant to represent. A lot of people have misrepresented the flag, which that I understand, but I don't agree with it though," said Hayes.

The petition to remove the monument of Price is directed to Springfield Mayor Ken McClure, Springfield City Council, and Missouri Rep. Crystal Quade.