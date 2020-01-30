Petition calls for cancellation of TMZ following Kobe Bryant's death

An online petition calls on Fox Television Stations to cancel TMZ in wake of a tragic helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

The petition comes after the website leaked the news of Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s deaths this past weekend before authorities say they were able to notify the family.

As of Thursday afternoon, the petition collected more than 500,000 signatures.

"Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a horrific helicopter crash, and TMZ LEAKED the news before the authorities were even able to notify families, the petition reads. "This is beyond not ok, and its time that Fox and Warner take away their platform."

In an update Thursday, the petition says "TMZ’s founder Harvey Levin said that he was in communication with Kobe Bryant’s representatives before publishing the story."

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva, in a news conference after the crash, said it would be "inappropriate" to identify the crash victims before the coroner made the identification.