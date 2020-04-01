Person with COVID-19 attended festival in Branson March 12-14

A Greene County resident who visited the Branson area has tested positive for COVID-19. The person was symptomatic while attending the Branson Praisefest event at the Mansion Theatre and was seated in the upper right balcony.

“The team has started an investigation to determine who may have been exposed,” states Tiffany Bullock Public Health Nurse Specializing in Communicable Disease Investigation for TCHD. “The person has given us an itinerary of where they were March 12th, 13th and 14th. If you were at any of these places on those dates and times and have developed symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, difficulty breathing), please contact your healthcare provider.

Below is a copy of the individual’s itinerary:

Thursday, March 12, 2020

5:00 pm: shopped at The Copper Coin at the Grand Village Shops

6:15 - 10:15 pm: attended Branson Praisefest at the Mansion Theatre

Friday, March 13, 2020

5:00 pm: dined in at Hardee's in Branson West

6:15 pm - 10:15 pm: attended Branson Praisefest at the Mansion Theatre

Saturday, March 14, 2020

8:45 am: dined in at Hardee's in Branson West

10:00 am: attended Branson Praisefest at the Mansion Theatre

12:00 pm: shopped at Coleman Outlet store and Leather Trading Co on Gretna Rd in Branson

For more information, contact the Taney County Health Department at 417-334-4544 or 417-546-4725,

checkout our website: www.taneycohealth.org


