Person who attended Topeka protest tests positive for COVID-19

Health officials say a protester who attended a demonstration over the death of George Floyd in downtown Topeka last week has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the person attended June 1 protests at the city’s Law Enforcement Center.

The City-Cowley County Health Department also says a 14 year old likely exposed people to the virus in Cowley and Sedgwick counties this week.

Kansas on Friday reported 11,047 cases of coronavirus, up 2% or 235 from Wednesday. The state health department says the number of statewide COVID-19 deaths rose by three to 243.