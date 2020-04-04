Person shot Saturday afternoon in Branson, teen arrested

One person was shot Saturday afternoon in Branson, but is in stable condition, according to Branson Police.

The victim, a 37-year-old, is being treated at a Springfield hospital. Police responded to the 400 block of Judy Street around 2 p.m.

A 19-year-old suspect was taken into custody. Investigators believe the victim was an acquaintance of the suspect and that the shooting was an isolated incident.

Police say there is no continued threat to the community.

This is a developing story... We will update as more information becomes available.