Peoria Tribe announces reopening date for Buffalo Run Casino

Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma Chief Craig Harper announced Buffalo Run Casino and Resort will reopen its doors on Friday, May 15.

The casino will stay open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. through at least June 5.

“Following the re-opening plan associated with our area, we are excited to open the Buffalo Run Casino & Resort doors to our guests and team members once again. I am proud of the new strict cleaning and disinfection protocols and clear safety measures put in place by our gaming leadership and staff. The Peoria Business Committee made the decision to support our exceptional team and pay our staff full wages and benefits while being closed for roughly 8 weeks. That approach has helped us be ready to reopen and provide a fun, safe and professional gaming experience. God Bless our guests, team members, our community and our tribal citizens during this most difficult time. We remain Peoria Proud.” says Chief Harper.

Here's how they will keep social distancing practices:

*Capacity is limited on the gaming floor

*Every other machine will be out of service

*Employees will wear face masks while on gaming floor, guests are strongly encouraged

*Employees & guests will be temp checked upon entering facility

*While closed, late night casino cleaning & disinfecting measures will be performed