Locals turn to hair dyes during COVID-19, some experts recommend against it

People first shopped for the toilet paper and cleaning products. Now, do-it-yourself hair dye kits are flying off store shelves.

With hair salons being closed for weeks now, people are looking for alternatives to help keep their image polished.

But, local hairstylists and doctors are warning the dangers of using these products without any experience.

Larry Hillhouse owns Dove and Crow Hair Salon in downtown Springfield. He has been cutting, styling, and coloring hair for more than 25 years.

He says with the shutdown, clients have been texting him every day to say how badly they want to get their hair done.

Hillhouse says he has also gotten questions about hair coloring kits in a box, the one you use in your own bathroom.

"I wouldn't suggest it. You're going to cause your hairstylist a lot of problems trying to get it back to the original color," said Hillhouse.

But if you need something to hold you over until salons open back up, he recommends a semi-permanent color found over the counter.

"You can get them in mousses, you can get them in a cream form, you can get them in a liquid form, you can get them in a spray form," said Hillhouse.

Hillhouse says you could also wear a hat, put your hair in braids, or use hair color powders.

"These are the powders you can rub on your scalp. They will kind of give you a light color. Say you have dark hair and your grays come in, it will shadow that gray just a little bit," said Hillhouse.

Both cosmetologists and dermatologists recommend caution if you do decide to use the box dyes.

"You can get a chemical burn," said Hillhouse.

"If the burn is deep enough, second, third-degree burn it can scar, just like you would scar your skin. That can damage your hair follicle permanently," said Dr. Lesley Hawley, a local dermatologist.