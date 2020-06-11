Confederate flag bans, fall of monuments spark conversations around the Ozarks

NASCAR announced Wednesday it would ban the display of the Confederate flag from all events and properties.

The decision comes at a time when people across the country are vandalizing or removing statues of confederate leaders, a response to the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd.

These decisions have sparked a nationwide conversation that stretches into the Ozarks.

"I think its a battle that's needed to be fought for quite some time. There have been a number of Americans who since the Civil Rights movement argued that this flag has no place," said Jeremy Neely.

Missouri State Historian Jeremy Neely says Confederate monuments, such as the one in the Springfield National Cemetery on Seminole Street, need to be removed.

"Because whenever you have a monument in a big important place, that monument reflects the values and priorities of that community," said Neely.

Neely says people cannot understand the meaning of the Confederate flag today if they only think about its use during the Civil War era.

"This was the flag of southern heritage. It gets flown at football games at the Southeastern Conference as a rejection of what they saw as the dangerous changes coming from Martin Luther King and other civic activities," said Neely.

But some people in the Ozarks disagree.

"Confederate statues have nothing to do with racism," said Kasey Hayes of Salem, Mo.

He says these monuments represent a long history of heritage.

"That is how our country was molded, it was how it was founded today," said Hayes.

But, Hayes says he does understand why some would want to ban the flag.

"A lot of people have used the flag for secondary purposes, then what they were meant to represent. A lot of people have misrepresented the flag, which that I understand, but I don't agree with it though," said Hayes.