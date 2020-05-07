Demand for mental health help locally spikes amid the pandemic

People have been limited in their social interactions and had their normal routines turned upside down since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ambiguity of what's to come in this "new normal" can trigger a lot of anxiety for people and is causing a spike in the number of people seeking mental health outlets.

"That tends to take a toll on your performance at work, your relationship with important other people, children, spouse, partner, whatever and then those people find that they've had enough and they need to talk to somebody," said Dr. Jennifer Baker.

At Burrell Behavioral Health Center, they say calls are up 15 percent since the start of the pandemic and half of the population has indicated the coronavirus is negatively impacting their mental health.

System Director of Communications at Burrell, Matt Lemmon, says we should expect to see a mental health crisis following the pandemic and need to start preparing now.

"Mental health effects of a pandemic, of a major public health event, can last for between one to three years so while we certainly hope and believe that will be significantly longer than the actual covid curve," said Lemmon.

Burrell and Cox Health are partnering in their efforts to meet the needs of patients. Steve Edwards, Cox Health CEO and President, says the hospital has been updating their adult and pediatric psychiatric units. It's making all pediatric rooms private which he says will expand the capacity by up to 33%.

"It's almost like PTSD that will happen for people that have gone through such a traumatic time. This is a defining moment in people's lives," Edwards said.

Baker says it's normal to feel uneasy during this time since so much is uncertain but people need a support system to get through it. People may have been in isolation during the stay-at-home orders or they might not have someone they can talk to. This is where she says mental health professionals can help.

"Now we're talking about what it's like as we move forward, there's still a great deal of uncertainty and if you're struggling with anxiety that only makes your anxiety worse," she said.

Baker said patients called her before the orders were lifted and said as soon as things opened up again, they wanted to come in. When her schedule gets full, people could have to wait weeks to see her.

Burrell is open and taking new patients, as well as using telemedicine to talk to patients who don't feel comfortable coming in person. Their crisis line is available 24/7 at 1-800-494-7355. For more information go to: www.burrellcenter.com/covid19response