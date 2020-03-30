People in Newton County, Ark., concerned by number of visitors flocking to trails

A long line of cars parked along Fire Tower Road near Ponca Sunday was not a welcome sight to Barbara Barnard.

"It made me angry because you feel like they don't care about the situation," said Barnard, who lives in Newton County.

Barnard isn't only worried about social distancing on the nearby trails, but hikers, floaters and visitors from elsewhere bringing COVID-19 into stores and gas stations:

"We don't have resources," she explained. "We don't have the things that a big city has, and so for hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people coming in here, and people coming in here from states that are closed down, it just seems like disregard for our community."

Just last week and over the weekend, river traffic was heavy on and near the Buffalo National River.

"There were so many people I actually turned around and went home," said John Brooks from Fayetteville on Friday.

There is also an ongoing traffic issue in Boxley Valley with elk watchers:

"Sometimes they'll park in the road. They'll park against traffic," said Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler months ago.

That can block emergency vehicles from getting through, which is dangerous especially during the outbreak. The sheriff said he had four-times the normal amount of deputies out addressing the problems Sunday.

More than 2,400 people signed a petition asking the Gov. Asa Hutchinson to stop telling people to visit the rivers and parks for now. Monday, Arkansas' parks director urged visitors to be careful.

"Even though you're outside, you need to avoid congregating in groups. And we hope that will not continue to happen. Our state parks team of rangers, interpreters, and the superintendents will be driving around and monitoring such activities," said Stacy Hurst, the secretary of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

"A lot of our people, they think of our tourists as family, and they treat them like family, and they treat them like friends. So when those same people come back to our community and don't respect our community, it's disheartening," Barnard said.

The branch chief of interpretation for the Buffalo National River said: Currently, Arkansas Department of Health and CDC guidelines focus mainly on confined spaces. We have responded to this guidance by temporarily closing our visitor contact facilities and campgrounds. We are encouraging all visitors to consider the health and safety of themselves and others before traveling. Park staff is encouraging visitors to avoid high-traffic trails to allow for adequate social distancing. Practicing Leave No Trace principles, including pack-in and pack-out, will also be key during this time, to keep outdoor spaces safe and healthy.

Newton County currently has no confirmed cases of coronavirus.