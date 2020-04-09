Park Board will not open Japanese Stroll Gardens amid coronavirus

During this stay at home order, all non-essential businesses have closed. You are still allowed go to the parks, but there are some new rules in place.

The coronavirus can last for several days on metal services, which is one reason why parks closed their playgrounds

Travis and Ashley Diggs, who have four children, said, “we wouldn’t be allowing them to play on anything right now, better safe than sorry.”

The Park Board made the difficult decision this week to not open the popular Japanese Stroll Gardens.

“It is an enclosed area, the walkways are rather narrow,” Trysta Herzog, the Executive Director for Friends of the Garden, said.

The narrow walkways makes it difficult for people to navigate around the gardens while maintaining a safe six-foot distance. They are unsure when the gardens will open.

All events at the Stroll Gardens for April and May have been canceled.

Additionally, all indoor and gated facilities managed by the Park Board are closed. This excludes the Cruse Dog Park which still remains open.

“Everything we have open, and everything we have closed, has been a decision we’ve made with the health department,” Jenny Fillmer Edwards, with the Park Board, said.

Parks in St. Louis County have made the tough decision to close.

“We were sad to see that St. Louis was forced to do that,” Edwards said.

As of right now, Greene County sees no reason to close its public parks.

“The main parks there have a lot of open space, so you can navigate six feet apart from the other people on the trails,” Herzog said.

Keeping the parks open requires park-goers to follow the rules: Stay six feet away from others, do not congregate in groups, and stay off of closed-off play equipment.

“We’re seeing great compliance in all of our parks,” Edwards said.

Edwards is encouraged by the feedback from the community, and compliance with the new rules.

They will continue to monitor and follow CDC, and Greene County Health Department guidelines.