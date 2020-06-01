Parents of African-American children face difficult conversations about racism

Christina Ford is the wife of Missouri State men's basketball coach Dana Ford and a community leader as the founder of the Rebound Foundation that sponsors transitional homes for victims of domestic violence.

But these days the mother of four is dealing with the nationwide violence caused by the death of George Floyd and having to explain to her children what all the chaos is about.

"This one shocked us more than others," Ford said. "To be honest for days we didn't know what to say. This one is just different. Everyone's to the point that enough is enough so we had to get more real."

Like getting real with her 16 year-old son as he gets his driver's license.

"You have to prepare them for the reality that you may be treated differently if you're pulled over," Ford explained. "We talked to him about not trying to resist, going the speed limit and doing everything right. And sometimes it still might not turn out good. So for days we felt stuck because we ourselves were so disappointed and frustrated that we had to get ourselves together first."

She also decided it was time to get real about racism with her seven-and-five year-old children.

"It's disheartening that we have to have this conversation," Ford said. "You always pray and hope that it will be a better world by the time they are old enough to know about this but the reality is there's been a fire burning. People don't understand why they're so angry and why they're looting and rioting. It's because they haven't seen the fire that's burning underneath. Everybody's tired."

"Those are always going to be difficult conversations but you have to have them," added Wes Pratt, Missouri State's Vice-President of Diversion and Inclusion. "If a child is old enough to ask the question then I think it's incumbent on parents to try and provide them an intelligent response."

Pratt said he's among those who are "tired of the inability of this nation to come to grips with the issue of racism."

"And I've dealt with it," he added. "In 1971 a classmate of mine right here in Springfield, Missouri was killed by an off-duty police officer."

Wes and Christina both point out that African-American parents shouldn't be the only ones talking to their children about the ramifications of racism.

"If the minorities are the only ones talking to our children about what's going on and the majority is not then it becomes really ineffective when we talk about change," Ford said. "I would encourage everyone to not be silent and open up the conversation with your children because they're seeing it whether you know it or not."

"I've experienced racism, my parents have known it and so have my grandparents," Pratt said. "And in order to eliminate it our majority community has to acknowledge the systemic nature of this whole issue of race in America and that's not comfortable for a lot of folks. Justice has to be justice for everyone. That's not what it is in America today and anybody who wants to believe otherwise are just foolin' themselves."