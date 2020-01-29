Stockton School District clears up confusion about possible mumps fears

Cedar County health officials said a group of students traveled outside of the community over the weekend of January 25 and were exposed to someone with a confirmed case of the mumps.

Stockton Superintendent Shannon Snow is rejected rumors Wednesday that the virus has spread into the Stockton School District.

"We have had no confirmed cases of the mumps," she said. "There have not even been any suspected cases at this point brought to our attention."

Snow said she got an unexpected call from Cedar County Health Department this week.

"Informing me that we had some students that over the weekend attended an event out of town and they were exposed to someone who came down with a case of the mumps."

The district sent a letter home last night warning parents about the students' exposure to the virus.

"Stockton has a rather large percentage of our students that are not vaccinated because of religious exemptions," Snow said. "We just felt it was important to share that information with our public."

Many parents wrote on Facebook they were worried it happened at a recent basketball tournament. Snow tells KY3 that wasn't the case.

Parent Whitney Jennings has children in preschool and elementary school in the district.

"I had also seen it on Facebook and I know a lot of people were concerned about it," she said.

Jennings said she knows vaccines prevent the mumps, but there are some parts of this case that still worry her.

"I'm not so much worried about my school-age children because they have been vaccinated and they are fairly healthy," she said. "I'm mainly concerned if they were exposed to it bringing it home to my 6-month-old."

Snow said just hearing about mumps can scare people, but she hopes to focus on more immediate health risks.

"Today was kind of a slow day because we have a lot of kids that have the flu right now," she said. "Right now I am more concerned about the flu than I am the mumps."

The health department said the mumps presents with flu-like symptoms and swelling of one or more salivary glands, usually the parotid glands.

Snow asks that parents reach out to medical professionals if they're unsure of their child's symptoms.

