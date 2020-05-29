Parents encouraged to teach their kids swim lessons this summer

Nice weather likely means more time in the water with your family. But the pandemic has led to many swimming classes being canceled for now.

The YMCA is asking that parents be diligent in teaching their children how to swim and monitoring them inside of the pool with a few safety tips:

-Teach your children to always ask if they can go into the pool. Make it a habit

-Designate a water watcher to be in charge of watching the kids. It is an easily rotated duty but oftentimes if no one is tasked with it-- no one will actually be doing it.

-Make sure your child’s life jacket is a coast guard certified jacket. That seal is inside of it.

-Make sure any flotation devices fit correctly. They should be tight enough that they don’t go over your child’s head.

For now, the YMCA is not offering any sort of swimming classes but they hope they will be able to open later this summer.

