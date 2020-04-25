Parade honors Nixa woman on her 100th birthday

Nixa native Lavenia Wood had big plans for 100th birthday.

But because of the COVID19 pandemic she had to celebrate a bit differently.

" We were just so disappointed. I just kept thinking we can't just let her turn 100 without a special celebration," said Wood's longtime friend, Kristy Martin.

Wood planned two parties with family and friends before the virus hit.

"We wanted to make her feel special today," said Martin.

Instead, she brought the party to Wood.

"She's just a special lady. She's got more energy than most all of us," she said.

Dozens of cars paraded by Wood's house with birthday messages and wishes, along with gifts and cards.

Wood shared one of her secrets to living a long life.

"We eat a stick of butter a day. So it's got to be a joke with us now," she said.

But she also attributes her longevity proper diet and exercise.

"We've always been aware of good health. We have tried to maintain it," explained Wood.

She and her late husband Victor were born and raised in Nixa.

"I have really seen it grow. He was the first dentist in Nixa too," she said.

Only leaving for a few years while her husband served in the US Navy, the couple returned to raise their family.

"I remember it was about a hundred people. We didn't have all the transportation and wonderful things available now," she said.

Wood said that her family, friends and community gave her a day she'll never forget.

"I just thank the Lord for taking care of me so well," she said.

Wood plans to have a few birthday parties after the pandemic is over.