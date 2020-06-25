Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR CHUCK E. CHEESE'S - Chuck E. Cheese's rolls out the red carpet to celebrate 'National Pizza Month' with a pop-up pizza sampling event hosted by Christina Milian on Wed., Oct. 4, 2017 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision for Chuck E. Cheese's/AP Images)
NEW YORK (AP) — Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

Parent company CEC Entertainment has reopened 266 of its 612 company-operated Chuck E Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza restaurants. It did not elaborate on how willing parents are to again host birthday parties and other gatherings with so many cities still under tight restrictions on crowds.  

CEO David McKillips said Thursday that it has been "the most challenging event in our company's history." 

Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.

 