Pam Tillis, Lorrie Morgan announce concert tour stop in Springfield

Two of country music's biggest female performers of the 1980s and 1990s will bring their "Grits and Glamour Tour" to Springfield.

Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan will play the Gillioz Theatre on October 24. The show starts at 8 p.m.

Their career highlights are numerous and varied. Combined, they have recorded 28 top 10 hits, more than 18 million records sold, and 12 No. 1 songs. They have won Grammys, CMA Awards and made many television and Broadway appearances.

“Although we’ve practically grown up together, running in the same circles and backstage at the Opry as children, it truly is a newfound friendship,” said Pam Tillis.

“We’ve known one another for years but over the last few years we’ve grown from ‘someone you know’ to having a real ‘got your back’ kind of friendship,” agreed Lorrie Morgan.

Tickets for this event are reserved seating. Call our box office at (417) 863-9491 with any questions. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets range from $45-$90.