Paint schemes go political as NASCAR season heats up

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Kyle Weatherman drives through a turn during practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Friday, July 3, 2020. The car carries the hashtag #standfortheFlag and features a We Stand for the National Anthem paint scheme. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Corey LaJoie came to Indianapolis with a new primary sponsor and a freshly painted car.

It's likely to drive the conversation inside and outside of Gasoline Alley all weekend. The sleek red, white and blue No. 32 Ford will carry the banner Trump 2020 on LaJoie's hood for the next nine races — a move that comes at a time of an intensifying political debate that is now moving to NASCAR events.

In recent weeks, cars in the Cup and Xfinity Series have increasingly carried messages such as Black Lives Matter and Back The Blue. And at this weekend's Brickyard 400   

