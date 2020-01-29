PICTURES: Light snow falls on the northern Ozarks Wednesday

Christie Ross
Wed 10:07 AM, Jan 29, 2020

LINCOLN, Mo. -- KY3 Viewer Christie Ross shared these snowy snapshots from the Lincoln, Mo. area. Up to a couple inches of snow fell on the area Wednesday morning. It led to a few slick spots Wednesday.

Check out her images below.

