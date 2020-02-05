PICTURES: Kansas City Chiefs throw downtown Super Bowl celebration

Fans streamed into downtown Kansas City by the thousands early Wednesday for the parade and rally to celebrate the Chiefs' first Super Bowl championship in 50 years.

Fans even camped out overnight to reserve choice spots along the route, which will take the team from the intersection of Sixth Street and Grand Boulevard to the rally outside Union Station. The parade ended at Union Station where the Chiefs players addressed the fans.

Check out the sights from the Chiefs Kingdom Celebration Parade below.