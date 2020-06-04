PICTURES: High winds knock down trees, power poles around Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Strong storms rolled through the Ozarks Thursday morning.
High winds knocked down trees and power lines, leading to power outages. Winds blew an estimated 70-miles-per-hour.
Check out these pictures from around the city.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Strong storms rolled through the Ozarks Thursday morning.
High winds knocked down trees and power lines, leading to power outages. Winds blew an estimated 70-miles-per-hour.
Check out these pictures from around the city.
Read the original version of this article at www.ky3.com.